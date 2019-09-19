Contrasting of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 72.75 N/A -3.40 0.00 Immuron Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immuron Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immuron Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $60, with potential upside of 67.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 3.06% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Immuron Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immuron Limited.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.