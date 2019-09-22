Contrasting of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 74.01 N/A -3.40 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. which has a 13.9 Current Ratio and a 13.9 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 64.25% upside potential and an average target price of $60. Competitively IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $30, with potential upside of 232.59%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 32.5%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 19.3% are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.