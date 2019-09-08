Contrasting of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 70.71 N/A -3.40 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 14.80 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$60 is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 61.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 3.7%. 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.