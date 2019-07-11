Contrasting of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 128.94% for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $50.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.2% and 12.7% respectively. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.82% stronger performance while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.