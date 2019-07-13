Contrasting of DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (DDMXU) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)

Since DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:DDMXU) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 7,651 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 0.00% 0% 0% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 2.35% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 6.32% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units -0.1% 1.5% 1.6% 0% 0% 1.5% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.92% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.02%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units’s stock price has bigger growth than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.