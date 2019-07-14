Contrasting of DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (DDMXU) and Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:DDMXU) and Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Icahn Enterprises L.P. 71 1.38 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units and Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units and Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 0.00% 0% 0% Icahn Enterprises L.P. 0.00% 24.2% 5.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units and Icahn Enterprises L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 0 0 0 0.00 Icahn Enterprises L.P. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s potential downside is -24.84% and its average price target is $56.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units and Icahn Enterprises L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 2.35% and 94.5% respectively. DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units’s share owned by insiders are 6.32%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units -0.1% 1.5% 1.6% 0% 0% 1.5% Icahn Enterprises L.P. -5.22% -2.45% 1.49% 2.81% 7.3% 25.61%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units has weaker performance than Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Icahn Enterprises L.P. beats DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. The companyÂ’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The companyÂ’s Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 7,900 slot machines, 300 table games, and 5,500 hotel rooms. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The companyÂ’s Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The companyÂ’s Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products, such as bed, bath, basic bedding, and other textile products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.