Contrasting of DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)

As Conglomerates companies, DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 17.50M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights DD3 Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% RMG Acquisition Corp. 177,664,974.62% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DD3 Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 9.71% and 3% respectively. DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 22.57%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than RMG Acquisition Corp.