Contrasting of DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)

As Conglomerates companies, DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|17.50M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights DD3 Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|177,664,974.62%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both DD3 Acquisition Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 9.71% and 3% respectively. DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 22.57%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than RMG Acquisition Corp.
