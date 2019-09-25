Contrasting of DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

As Conglomerates businesses, DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|112.67
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.71% and 66.53%. DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 22.57%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.96%
|3.79%
|6.51%
|3.26%
For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Legacy Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats DD3 Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
