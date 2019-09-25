Contrasting of DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

As Conglomerates businesses, DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.71% and 66.53%. DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 22.57%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats DD3 Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.