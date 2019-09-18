Contrasting of DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)

DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.16
|66.39
Table 1 highlights DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares and 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares. DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 22.57%. Comparatively, Boxwood Merger Corp. has 0.99% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.1%
|-1.06%
|2.59%
|3.42%
|0%
|3.63%
For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.
Summary
Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors DD3 Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.