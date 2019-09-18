Contrasting of DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)

DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39

Table 1 highlights DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares and 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares. DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 22.57%. Comparatively, Boxwood Merger Corp. has 0.99% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors DD3 Acquisition Corp.