Contrasting of DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 9.71% and 50.4% respectively. DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 22.57%. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.82% -0.38% 3.24% 7.25% 0% 2.94%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. beats DD3 Acquisition Corp.