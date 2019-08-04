Contrasting of DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 9.71% and 50.4% respectively. DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 22.57%. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.82%
|-0.38%
|3.24%
|7.25%
|0%
|2.94%
For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. beats DD3 Acquisition Corp.
