Contrasting of DCP Midstream LP (DCP) and Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) and Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Pipelines. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCP Midstream LP 30 0.41 N/A 0.66 44.56 Frank’s International N.V. 6 1.87 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights DCP Midstream LP and Frank’s International N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DCP Midstream LP and Frank’s International N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCP Midstream LP 0.00% 1.5% 0.7% Frank’s International N.V. 0.00% -7.4% -6.5%

Risk & Volatility

DCP Midstream LP has a 2.09 beta, while its volatility is 109.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Frank’s International N.V.’s beta is 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

DCP Midstream LP has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Frank’s International N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. Frank’s International N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DCP Midstream LP.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for DCP Midstream LP and Frank’s International N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DCP Midstream LP 0 1 2 2.67 Frank’s International N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

DCP Midstream LP has a consensus target price of $31.67, and a 19.64% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.4% of DCP Midstream LP shares and 43.3% of Frank’s International N.V. shares. DCP Midstream LP’s share held by insiders are 36.87%. Competitively, Frank’s International N.V. has 5.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DCP Midstream LP -1.4% -1.1% -6.34% -12.89% -33.14% 11.51% Frank’s International N.V. -2.23% 3.83% -0.52% -3.06% -31.08% 9.2%

For the past year DCP Midstream LP was more bullish than Frank’s International N.V.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors DCP Midstream LP beats Frank’s International N.V.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering and selling condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of August 7, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and natural gas liquids pipelines with operations in 17 states. It serves retail and wholesale propane customers, refining and petrochemical companies, and NGL marketers operating in the liquid hydrocarbons industry. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

FrankÂ’s International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties; and offers well construction and well intervention rental equipment, services, and products. FrankÂ’s International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.