Contrasting of DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Since DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates DBV Technologies S.A. and Cronos Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and Cronos Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

$17.25 is DBV Technologies S.A.’s average price target while its potential upside is 89.56%. Competitively Cronos Group Inc. has an average price target of $19.75, with potential upside of 79.22%. The results provided earlier shows that DBV Technologies S.A. appears more favorable than Cronos Group Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DBV Technologies S.A. and Cronos Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.27% and 9.35%. Comparatively, Cronos Group Inc. has 48.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. was more bullish than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors DBV Technologies S.A. beats Cronos Group Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.