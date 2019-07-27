Contrasting of DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 11.36 N/A -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates DBV Technologies S.A. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DBV Technologies S.A. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7%

Analyst Recommendations

DBV Technologies S.A. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 77.29% for DBV Technologies S.A. with average price target of $17.25. Competitively Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.5, with potential downside of -28.86%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, DBV Technologies S.A. is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DBV Technologies S.A. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.27% and 5%. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 32.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -0.85% 2.99% 32.06% -51.51% -61.39% 45.02% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. had bullish trend while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors DBV Technologies S.A. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.