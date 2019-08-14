Contrasting of Daxor Corporation (DXR) and Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

This is a contrast between Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) and Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daxor Corporation 11 79.30 N/A -0.17 0.00 Penumbra Inc. 150 10.68 N/A 0.27 618.45

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Daxor Corporation and Penumbra Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Daxor Corporation and Penumbra Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daxor Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -4.7% Penumbra Inc. 0.00% 2.8% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

Daxor Corporation has a -0.52 beta, while its volatility is 152.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Penumbra Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.66 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4% of Daxor Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.7% of Penumbra Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% are Daxor Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Penumbra Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Daxor Corporation 14.54% 18.7% -3.38% -43.41% 60.63% 11.46% Penumbra Inc. -8.62% 4.44% 31.56% 17.26% 20.32% 37.15%

For the past year Daxor Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Penumbra Inc.

Summary

Penumbra Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Daxor Corporation.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia. It also provides semen banking, blood storage, andrology, and general lab testing services. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, PX SLIM, and Velocity brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices under the Penumbra System brand; and revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy under the 3D brand. It also provides neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands; and neurovascular stents for stent-assisted coiling in large and wide-neck aneurysms under the LIBERTY Stent brand. In addition, the company offers neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Apollo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the Lantern brand. Further, it provides detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (penumbra occlusion device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as POD Packing Coil, a device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.