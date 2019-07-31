Contrasting of Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

We are contrasting Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dawson Geophysical Company 3 0.37 N/A -1.00 0.00 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 8 1.75 N/A 0.22 35.75

Table 1 demonstrates Dawson Geophysical Company and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dawson Geophysical Company 0.00% -13.4% -10.8% Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.1 beta indicates that Dawson Geophysical Company is 10.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s beta is 2.77 which is 177.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Dawson Geophysical Company and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dawson Geophysical Company 0 0 0 0.00 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s average target price is $10, while its potential upside is 14.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.2% of Dawson Geophysical Company shares are held by institutional investors while 99.8% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.4% of Dawson Geophysical Company shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.4% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dawson Geophysical Company -1.27% -21.02% -39.79% -56.85% -69.02% -31.07% Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 4.68% -2.25% 9.51% -4.4% -1.63% 44.73%

For the past year Dawson Geophysical Company has -31.07% weaker performance while Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has 44.73% stronger performance.

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. beats Dawson Geophysical Company on 8 of the 9 factors.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. As of December 31, 2016, it operated seven seismic crews, consisting of three crews in the United States and four crews in Canada. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as two additional offices in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. It operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of subsea pipelines, flowlines, control umbilicals, manifold assemblies, and risers; burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing services to oil and natural gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.