Contrasting of DaVita Inc. (DVA) and IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC)

As Specialized Health Services businesses, DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) and IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DaVita Inc. 58 0.62 111.50M 3.26 18.37 IMAC Holdings Inc. 4 0.00 3.53M -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DaVita Inc. and IMAC Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us DaVita Inc. and IMAC Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DaVita Inc. 192,340,865.97% 3.3% 0.6% IMAC Holdings Inc. 91,910,328.85% 0% 0%

Liquidity

DaVita Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IMAC Holdings Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. DaVita Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to IMAC Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for DaVita Inc. and IMAC Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DaVita Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 IMAC Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

DaVita Inc.’s upside potential is 14.29% at a $64 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DaVita Inc. and IMAC Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.9% and 0.1% respectively. 0.4% are DaVita Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, IMAC Holdings Inc. has 29.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DaVita Inc. 0.49% 6.7% 7.64% 7.18% -14.27% 16.3% IMAC Holdings Inc. 15.84% 0.21% -0.54% 0% 0% 8.65%

For the past year DaVita Inc. was more bullish than IMAC Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors DaVita Inc. beats IMAC Holdings Inc.

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). It operates through two divisions, DaVita Kidney Care and DaVita Medical Group. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers, as well as patient and physician focused integrated health care delivery and management services. In addition, the company operates DaVita Rx, a pharmacy that provides oral medications to patients with ESRD; disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and direct primary care services. As of December 31, 2016, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,350 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 187,700 patients; and operated 154 outpatient dialysis centers located in 11 countries outside of the United States. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.