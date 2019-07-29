Contrasting of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO), both competing one another are Restaurants companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 49 1.12 N/A 2.93 19.00 Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 8 0.56 N/A 0.18 36.86

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 27.7% 9.3% Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.02 beta. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1.03 beta and it is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$62.75 is Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 57.31%. On the other hand, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 19.63% and its average target price is $9.75. The data provided earlier shows that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. appears more favorable than Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares and 65.8% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.59% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. -3.09% 13.61% 14.24% -5.2% 36.91% 24.78% Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. -6.79% -8.51% -23.67% -10.04% -16.77% -18.35%

For the past year Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. has 24.78% stronger performance while Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has -18.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.

Dave & BusterÂ’s Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of Â‘Fun American New GourmetÂ’ entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & BusterÂ’s name. As of January 29, 2017, it owned and operated 92 stores located in 33 states and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated and franchised 2,156 McDonaldÂ’s branded restaurants. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.