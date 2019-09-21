Contrasting of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (DZSI) and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Both DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 11 0.71 N/A 0.06 170.68 PCTEL Inc. 5 1.61 N/A -0.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and PCTEL Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and PCTEL Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.5% PCTEL Inc. 0.00% -16.5% -14.1%

Volatility & Risk

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.36 beta. PCTEL Inc. on the other hand, has 0.05 beta which makes it 95.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PCTEL Inc. are 4.9 and 3.9 respectively. PCTEL Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and PCTEL Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PCTEL Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of PCTEL Inc. is $6.33, which is potential -13.17% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.8% of PCTEL Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.5% are PCTEL Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -6.85% -21.57% -14.12% -23.54% 8.86% -27.61% PCTEL Inc. 0.87% -0.86% -3.14% -13.64% -26.08% 7.69%

For the past year DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while PCTEL Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors PCTEL Inc.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.