Contrasting of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (DZSI) and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC)

Both DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 11 0.69 N/A 0.06 170.68 Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.32 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and Optical Cable Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.5% Optical Cable Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -8.8%

Risk & Volatility

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s 0.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 64.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Optical Cable Corporation has beta of 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. Its rival Optical Cable Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 1.2 respectively. Optical Cable Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.1% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. shares and 15.7% of Optical Cable Corporation shares. About 0.3% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Optical Cable Corporation has 23.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -6.85% -21.57% -14.12% -23.54% 8.86% -27.61% Optical Cable Corporation -4.57% -11.94% -21.01% 4.44% 3.25% -1.31%

For the past year Optical Cable Corporation has weaker performance than DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. beats Optical Cable Corporation.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.