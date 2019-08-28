Contrasting of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (DZSI) and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI)

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 12 0.78 N/A 0.06 170.68 Internet Initiative Japan Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.5% Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.1% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. shares and 0.52% of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -6.85% -21.57% -14.12% -23.54% 8.86% -27.61% Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.