Contrasting of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) and Its Competitors

As Waste Management company, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Darling Ingredients Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 45.12% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.1% of Darling Ingredients Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.32% of all Waste Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Darling Ingredients Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darling Ingredients Inc. 0.00% 1.00% 0.50% Industry Average 1.16% 23.05% 4.44%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Darling Ingredients Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Darling Ingredients Inc. N/A 21 34.74 Industry Average 19.63M 1.69B 250.79

Darling Ingredients Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Darling Ingredients Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Darling Ingredients Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Darling Ingredients Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.14 2.30

The potential upside of the peers is 87.19%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Darling Ingredients Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Darling Ingredients Inc. -0.64% -8.71% -4.17% -5.87% 15.08% 5.09% Industry Average 2.63% 5.38% 13.54% 15.36% 23.23% 29.55%

For the past year Darling Ingredients Inc. has weaker performance than Darling Ingredients Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Darling Ingredients Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Darling Ingredients Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.28 and has 1.09 Quick Ratio. Darling Ingredients Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Darling Ingredients Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Darling Ingredients Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Darling Ingredients Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.21 which is 20.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Darling Ingredients Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Darling Ingredients Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Darling Ingredients Inc.

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The company offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. It collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings, and hides. The company also recovers and converts used cooking oil and commercial bakery residuals into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. In addition, it provides grease trap services to food establishments; environmental services to food processors; and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.