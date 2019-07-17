Contrasting of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

This is a contrast between Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. scPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 77.4% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15% scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend while scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.