Contrasting of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

Both Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 52.86 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 46.35% respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, Realm Therapeutics Plc has 31.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15% Realm Therapeutics Plc -1.98% -18.17% 46.67% 5.26% 0% 78.38%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. was less bullish than Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.