Contrasting of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

As Biotechnology companies, Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dare Bioscience Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s current beta is 2.25 and it happens to be 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.58 beta which makes it 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dare Bioscience Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 676.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Comparatively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.