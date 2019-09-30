Contrasting of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Both Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 13.93M -1.06 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dare Bioscience Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 1,725,291,057.72% -150.1% -130.6% Iterum Therapeutics plc 70,387,596.90% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dare Bioscience Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, which is potential 188.14% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dare Bioscience Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.2% and 75.3%. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. was less bullish than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.