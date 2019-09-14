Contrasting of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 23 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dare Bioscience Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InflaRx N.V. are 18.1 and 18.1 respectively. InflaRx N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Dare Bioscience Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively InflaRx N.V. has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 98.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dare Bioscience Inc. and InflaRx N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.2% and 53.6%. About 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance while InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.