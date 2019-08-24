Contrasting of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.11 N/A 3.10 67.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Risk & Volatility

Dare Bioscience Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Bio-Techne Corporation’s 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bio-Techne Corporation are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. Bio-Techne Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Bio-Techne Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $250 average price target and a 33.25% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. was less bullish than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.