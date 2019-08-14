Contrasting of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

We will be comparing the differences between Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dare Bioscience Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Risk & Volatility

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s current beta is 1.96 and it happens to be 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.04 which is 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and has 10 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Dare Bioscience Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66 average price target and a 369.75% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dare Bioscience Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.2% and 97%. About 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -58.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.