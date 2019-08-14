Contrasting of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

We will be comparing the differences between Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|29
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.62
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Dare Bioscience Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
Risk & Volatility
Dare Bioscience Inc.’s current beta is 1.96 and it happens to be 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.04 which is 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and has 10 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Dare Bioscience Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66 average price target and a 369.75% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Dare Bioscience Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.2% and 97%. About 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-5.25%
|-27.19%
|-56.31%
|-60.55%
|-60.2%
|-58.92%
For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -58.92% weaker performance.
Summary
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.