Contrasting of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 516.94 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dare Bioscience Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Volatility & Risk

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 2.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 125.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Ardelyx Inc. on the other hand, has 1.96 beta which makes it 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Ardelyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 84.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15% Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. was less bullish than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.