Contrasting of Danaos Corporation (DAC) and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Both Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos Corporation 12 0.29 N/A 1.33 8.46 GasLog Partners LP 21 2.81 N/A 2.02 10.37

Table 1 highlights Danaos Corporation and GasLog Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. GasLog Partners LP appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Danaos Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Danaos Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of GasLog Partners LP, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Danaos Corporation and GasLog Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos Corporation 0.00% -4.9% -1.1% GasLog Partners LP 0.00% 11.1% 3.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.72 beta means Danaos Corporation’s volatility is 72.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. GasLog Partners LP has a 1.17 beta and it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Danaos Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, GasLog Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. GasLog Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Danaos Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Danaos Corporation and GasLog Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 GasLog Partners LP 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, GasLog Partners LP’s potential upside is 5.03% and its consensus price target is $22.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Danaos Corporation and GasLog Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.3% and 41.9%. Insiders owned roughly 58.7% of Danaos Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 27.2% of GasLog Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaos Corporation 8.35% -11.64% -4.01% -29.88% -35.49% 7.52% GasLog Partners LP 2.34% -5.96% -6.59% -14.47% -14.15% 6.01%

For the past year Danaos Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than GasLog Partners LP.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors GasLog Partners LP beats Danaos Corporation.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2017, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 329,588 twenty foot equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.