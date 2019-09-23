Contrasting of Danaos Corporation (DAC) and GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

As Shipping businesses, Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) and GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos Corporation 10 0.29 N/A 1.33 6.30 GasLog Ltd. 15 1.64 N/A 0.09 160.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Danaos Corporation and GasLog Ltd. GasLog Ltd. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Danaos Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Danaos Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than GasLog Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos Corporation 0.00% -4.9% -1.1% GasLog Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.18 beta indicates that Danaos Corporation is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, GasLog Ltd. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

Danaos Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, GasLog Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. GasLog Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Danaos Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Danaos Corporation and GasLog Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 GasLog Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, GasLog Ltd.’s potential upside is 32.65% and its average target price is $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.5% of Danaos Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 44.4% of GasLog Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 58.7% of Danaos Corporation shares. Competitively, 48.71% are GasLog Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaos Corporation -2.09% 0.97% -29.39% -29.41% -62.5% -19.99% GasLog Ltd. -5.57% -0.77% -10.04% -23.23% -14.04% -13.49%

For the past year GasLog Ltd. has weaker performance than Danaos Corporation

Summary

GasLog Ltd. beats Danaos Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2017, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 329,588 twenty foot equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. The company also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.