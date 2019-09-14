Contrasting of Danaher Corporation (DHR) and Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) and Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher Corporation 135 4.99 N/A 3.41 41.25 Taylor Devices Inc. 11 1.14 N/A 0.48 22.30

Demonstrates Danaher Corporation and Taylor Devices Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Taylor Devices Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Danaher Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Danaher Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Taylor Devices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Danaher Corporation and Taylor Devices Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.4% 4.9% Taylor Devices Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Danaher Corporation is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.95. Taylor Devices Inc. has a 0.64 beta and it is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Danaher Corporation are 2.3 and 1.9. Competitively, Taylor Devices Inc. has 5.9 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Taylor Devices Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Danaher Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Danaher Corporation and Taylor Devices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Taylor Devices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Danaher Corporation’s upside potential is 4.95% at a $148 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Danaher Corporation and Taylor Devices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.2% and 20.1% respectively. About 0.6% of Danaher Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Taylor Devices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaher Corporation -1.53% -2.43% 6.8% 28.89% 38% 36.25% Taylor Devices Inc. -1.96% -6.11% -11.74% -12.88% 6.02% -11.74%

For the past year Danaher Corporation had bullish trend while Taylor Devices Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Danaher Corporation beats Taylor Devices Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.