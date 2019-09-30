Contrasting of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) and The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) and The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). The two are both Residential Construction companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D.R. Horton Inc. 50 0.96 335.40M 4.09 11.24 The New Home Company Inc. 4 1.17 13.02M -0.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates D.R. Horton Inc. and The New Home Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D.R. Horton Inc. 674,713,337.36% 17.3% 10.9% The New Home Company Inc. 330,876,747.14% -6.3% -2.3%

Risk & Volatility

D.R. Horton Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.07 beta. The New Home Company Inc.’s 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.7 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for D.R. Horton Inc. and The New Home Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score D.R. Horton Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 The New Home Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

D.R. Horton Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.02% and an $52.67 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both D.R. Horton Inc. and The New Home Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 70.5% respectively. About 6.6% of D.R. Horton Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of The New Home Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) D.R. Horton Inc. 4.62% 5.3% 3.56% 22.19% 5.1% 32.52% The New Home Company Inc. -3.48% 2.21% -12.24% -39.71% -53.93% -20.46%

For the past year D.R. Horton Inc. had bullish trend while The New Home Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

D.R. Horton Inc. beats The New Home Company Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 78 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, AmericaÂ’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Regent Homes, Crown Communities, and Pacific Ridge Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes, and condominiums. It is also involved in the origination and sale of mortgages; and provision of title insurance policies, and examination and closing services. In addition, through its subsidiary, it engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of residential and mixed-use real estate communities. The company primarily serves title insurance agents, homebuyers, and homebuilding customers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.