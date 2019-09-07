Contrasting of CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Both CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation N/A 43.06 N/A -0.31 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.88 N/A 5.29 1.06

Table 1 demonstrates CytRx Corporation and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CytRx Corporation and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CytRx Corporation and SIGA Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.22% and 30.7%. CytRx Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 8.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year CytRx Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors CytRx Corporation.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.