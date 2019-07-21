Contrasting of CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

As Biotechnology businesses, CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 49.78 N/A -0.41 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 50 20.69 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CytRx Corporation and REGENXBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility and Risk

CytRx Corporation is 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.99. REGENXBIO Inc.’s 0.42 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CytRx Corporation are 8.8 and 8.8. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc. has 14.2 and 14.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytRx Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.9% of CytRx Corporation shares and 84.8% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92%

For the past year CytRx Corporation has stronger performance than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors REGENXBIO Inc.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.