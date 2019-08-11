Contrasting of CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 45.75 N/A -0.31 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.46 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CytRx Corporation and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CytRx Corporation and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 40.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CytRx Corporation and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.22% and 77.7%. Insiders owned 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year CytRx Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.