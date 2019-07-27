Contrasting of CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 46.82 N/A -0.41 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 15.97 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CytRx Corporation and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3%

Liquidity

8.8 and 8.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CytRx Corporation. Its rival Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. CytRx Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.9% of CytRx Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 2.5% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24%

For the past year CytRx Corporation has 16.98% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -77.24% weaker performance.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.