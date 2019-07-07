Contrasting of CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

We will be comparing the differences between CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 49.45 N/A -0.41 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 554.12 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CytRx Corporation and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CytRx Corporation and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CytRx Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.8 and a Quick Ratio of 8.8. Competitively, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. CytRx Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CytRx Corporation and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.9% and 57.8%. CytRx Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 8.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98% Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35%

For the past year CytRx Corporation has weaker performance than Orchard Therapeutics plc

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats CytRx Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.