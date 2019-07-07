Contrasting of CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

We will be comparing the differences between CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CytRx Corporation
|1
|49.45
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|554.12
|N/A
|-2.68
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CytRx Corporation and Orchard Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 has CytRx Corporation and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
CytRx Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.8 and a Quick Ratio of 8.8. Competitively, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. CytRx Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orchard Therapeutics plc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
CytRx Corporation and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.9% and 57.8%. CytRx Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 8.5%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CytRx Corporation
|2.8%
|-7.89%
|-10.13%
|-34.28%
|-60.23%
|16.98%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|-1.56%
|-1.76%
|35.56%
|33.97%
|0%
|24.35%
For the past year CytRx Corporation has weaker performance than Orchard Therapeutics plc
Summary
Orchard Therapeutics plc beats CytRx Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
