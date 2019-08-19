Contrasting of CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Its Peers

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CytRx Corporation has 10.22% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CytRx Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares CytRx Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for CytRx Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.64 2.84

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 135.93%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CytRx Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year CytRx Corporation had bearish trend while CytRx Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Dividends

CytRx Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CytRx Corporation’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors CytRx Corporation.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.