Contrasting of CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation N/A 44.16 N/A -0.31 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CytRx Corporation and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CytRx Corporation and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $96, with potential upside of 76.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CytRx Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 8.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year CytRx Corporation had bearish trend while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.