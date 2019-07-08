Contrasting of CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 49.45 N/A -0.41 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1234.66 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CytRx Corporation and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CytRx Corporation and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.99 shows that CytRx Corporation is 99.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on the other hand, has 3.12 beta which makes it 212.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

CytRx Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.8 and a Quick Ratio of 8.8. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. CytRx Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CytRx Corporation and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s average price target is $26.5, while its potential upside is 85.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CytRx Corporation and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.9% and 22.1%. Insiders held roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34%

For the past year CytRx Corporation had bullish trend while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.