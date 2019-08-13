Contrasting of CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx Corporation 1 44.41 N/A -0.31 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CytRx Corporation and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CytRx Corporation and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $3, with potential upside of 347.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CytRx Corporation and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.22% and 54.7%. 8.5% are CytRx Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year CytRx Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.