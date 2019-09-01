Contrasting of CytRx Corporation (CYTR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

Since CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CytRx Corporation
|N/A
|42.37
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.13
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CytRx Corporation’s share held by insiders are 8.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year CytRx Corporation has -20.9% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats CytRx Corporation.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
