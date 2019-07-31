Contrasting of Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) and PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) and PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents Corporation 7 9.94 N/A -0.56 0.00 PRA Health Sciences Inc. 100 2.35 N/A 2.33 37.96

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cytosorbents Corporation and PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) and PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents Corporation 0.00% -81.9% -45.9% PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 4.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.52 shows that Cytosorbents Corporation is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PRA Health Sciences Inc. has a 1.03 beta which is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cytosorbents Corporation is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, PRA Health Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Cytosorbents Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cytosorbents Corporation and PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cytosorbents Corporation’s upside potential is 120.80% at a $15.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $122, while its potential upside is 17.69%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cytosorbents Corporation seems more appealing than PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.2% of Cytosorbents Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of PRA Health Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cytosorbents Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.11% of PRA Health Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytosorbents Corporation -2.97% -2.42% -16.34% -30.36% -18.33% -15.1% PRA Health Sciences Inc. -2.82% -12.55% -20.19% -16.97% 6.34% -3.9%

For the past year Cytosorbents Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Cytosorbents Corporation.

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. Its principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. The company also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, it is developing CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, the company is developing BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. It has collaboration with Aferetica srl to develop PerLife ex-vivo organ perfusion system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.