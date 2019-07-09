Contrasting of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.76 N/A -2.04 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 185.53 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Translate Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.5 and 10.5 respectively. Translate Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Translate Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, with potential upside of 95.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.5% and 59.9%. Insiders held 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance while Translate Bio Inc. has 38.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.