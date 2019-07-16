Contrasting of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and Its Peers

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.90% -61.20% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

The potential upside of the competitors is 133.02%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.09. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.