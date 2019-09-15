Contrasting of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, BeyondSpring Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.8% and 2.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 77.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.