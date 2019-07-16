Contrasting of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (CYTX) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.93 N/A -2.04 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 56.19 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Volatility and Risk

Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.09. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.5% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.96%. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.