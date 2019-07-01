Contrasting of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

As Biotechnology businesses, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 6.88 N/A -2.00 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 171.81 N/A -1.92 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 102.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.2% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.23% -10.25% 0.92% -10.73% -48.95% 17.95%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.