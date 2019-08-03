Contrasting of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

As Biotechnology companies, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.09 N/A -1.91 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 70.26 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.6 beta means CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 40.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has beta of 1.82 which is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 128.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 10.9% respectively. About 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 5.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.